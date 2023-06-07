TCS says it is out of “vicious cycle” of hiring and counter hiring2 min read 07 Jun 2023, 07:18 AM IST
TCS has hired over 150,000 campus graduates in the last two years to avoid the industry's hiring frenzy, and is now increasing salaries by 5-8% to upskill its workforce in AI
Tata Consultancy Services said it has escaped the “vicious" hiring frenzy by recruiting 150,000 plus campus graduates in the last two fiscals. The largest IT firm in India said it has rolled out a hike of 5-8% for its workforce needs to upskill on the back of AI-led transitions.
