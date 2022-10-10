TCS says salary expectations of IT professionals moderating

IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said that salary expectations of IT professionals is moderating. The Tata group company also expects the attrition to moderate during the second half of the current fiscal. "We believe our quarterly annualized attrition has peaked in Q2 and should see it taper down from this point, while compensation expectations of experienced professionals moderate," Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer, said today.

