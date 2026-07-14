TCS secures tech contract for New York's JFK Airport's ₹1.8 lakh crore terminal project

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has secured the technology and innovation contract for new terminal one at New York’s John F Kennedy (JFK) International Airport, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Under the partnership, TCS will develop and manage the terminal’s digital infrastructure, including passenger processing systems, artificial intelligence-driven IT operations, enterprise applications and cybersecurity services.

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The new terminal one is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s ₹1.8 lakh crore ($19-billion) redevelopment of JFK Airport. The project includes two new terminals, upgrades to two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What technology contract has Tata Consultancy Services secured for JFK Airport? ⌵ Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has secured a technology and innovation contract to develop and manage the digital infrastructure for the new terminal one at JFK Airport. 2 How will TCS's technology impact passenger experience at JFK Airport's new terminal? ⌵ TCS will implement systems that enhance real-time data management for passenger processing, baggage handling, and terminal security, resulting in lower operating costs for airlines and a more efficient travel experience for passengers. 3 Why is TCS's partnership important for the New Terminal One at JFK Airport? ⌵ The partnership aims to lay a digital foundation that enhances decision-making for efficient airline operations and creates a seamless guest experience, setting new standards in airport innovation. 4 What systems will TCS implement to manage the new terminal's operations? ⌵ TCS will use its Cognix and ignio platforms to provide real-time data on various operations, including passenger processing and terminal security, as part of the terminal's digital infrastructure. 5 Should other airports consider TCS as a technology partner for modernization? ⌵ Yes, TCS's proven capability in enhancing airport operations and integrating AI and automation can significantly improve efficiency and passenger experience, making them a strong candidate for airport modernization projects.

“TCS will help lay the digital foundation for the New Terminal One, enhancing terminal wide decision-making for efficient airline operations and a seamless guest experience,” the exchange filing read.

TCS platform to power real-time airport operations at JFK terminal one. The technology system, developed with TCS’ Cognix and ignio platforms, will provide real-time data on passenger processing, baggage handling and terminal security. The tech giant said this will pave the way for lower operating costs for airlines and a more efficient travel experience for their passengers.

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“With TCS as our technology partner, we look forward to the New Terminal One earning its place among the world’s best, delivering a transformational guest experience for our partner airlines and their customers, while setting new standards in airport operations and innovation,” said Jennifer Aument, chief executive officer of The New Terminal One.

Also Read | TCS reshuffles top ranks, reorganizes business units amid growth push

The partnership strengthens TCS' airport technology portfolio as airports worldwide increasingly adopt AI and automation to improve passenger experience, streamline terminal operations and enhance efficiency.

“Airports are evolving into dynamic consumer ecosystems where operations, hospitality, retail and personalisation work together in real time. Our partnership with New Terminal One is about helping build that future,” said Amit Bajaj, president, North America, TCS.

The senior executive of TCS also said that artificial intelligence would be used to improve passenger movement and support the terminal’s digital systems.

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The contract will be handled by TCS’ travel, transport and hospitality business, which provides technology services to airlines, airports, hotels and logistics companies. TCS generated consolidated revenues of over $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

About the Author Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.