Home/ Companies / News/  TCS sends memos to employees for violating 'Work from Office' diktat
Back

India's IT major TCS has sent memos to employees who violated the 'Work From Office' diktat. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had asked its employees to attend at least 12 days of office in a month. Now the software company has said in the memo that disciplinary proceedings will be initiated if employees flout the roster.

According to a report by the Times of India, TCS' memo read, " You are warned and directed to start reporting to work from your office location according to the assigned roster with immediate effect.

In October last year, TCS directed employees to visit the office for three days a week. TCS is encouraging associates in India to return to the office for the past few months.

According to the Tata Group's company, "We are excited to see our campuses buzzing with energy and want all our employees to be a part of that vibrant ecosystem," TOI reported.

TCS onboarded over 44,000 freshers and its highest-ever number of experienced professionals in FY 2023.

TCS has made a net addition of 821 in its employees' headcount for the quarter that ended March 2023 (Q4FY23) period.

The total workforce stood at 614,795 as on 31 March 2023. TCS said that for FY23, it has added 22,600 employees on a net basis.

TCS emerged as the best workplace in India this year, followed by Amazon and Morgan Stanley, according to a LinkedIn report in 2023.

TCS reported a 14.8% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at 11,436 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The consolidated revenue from operations came in at 59,162 crore, around 17% from 50,591 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company has declared a final dividend of 24 per equity share. On Wednesday, the company's scrip ended 0.87% higher at 3,242.10 on BSE.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 31 May 2023, 08:09 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout