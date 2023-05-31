TCS sends memos to employees for violating 'Work from Office' diktat1 min read 31 May 2023, 08:08 AM IST
TCS warns employees of disciplinary proceedings if they fail to follow the 'Work From Office' roster. TCS had asked for at least 12 days of office attendance per month.
India's IT major TCS has sent memos to employees who violated the 'Work From Office' diktat. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had asked its employees to attend at least 12 days of office in a month. Now the software company has said in the memo that disciplinary proceedings will be initiated if employees flout the roster.
