India's IT major TCS has sent memos to employees who violated the 'Work From Office' diktat. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had asked its employees to attend at least 12 days of office in a month. Now the software company has said in the memo that disciplinary proceedings will be initiated if employees flout the roster.

According to a report by the Times of India, TCS' memo read, " You are warned and directed to start reporting to work from your office location according to the assigned roster with immediate effect.

In October last year, TCS directed employees to visit the office for three days a week. TCS is encouraging associates in India to return to the office for the past few months.

According to the Tata Group's company, "We are excited to see our campuses buzzing with energy and want all our employees to be a part of that vibrant ecosystem," TOI reported.

TCS onboarded over 44,000 freshers and its highest-ever number of experienced professionals in FY 2023.

TCS has made a net addition of 821 in its employees' headcount for the quarter that ended March 2023 (Q4FY23) period.

The total workforce stood at 614,795 as on 31 March 2023. TCS said that for FY23, it has added 22,600 employees on a net basis.

TCS emerged as the best workplace in India this year, followed by Amazon and Morgan Stanley, according to a LinkedIn report in 2023.

TCS reported a 14.8% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at ₹11,436 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The consolidated revenue from operations came in at ₹59,162 crore, around 17% from ₹50,591 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company has declared a final dividend of ₹24 per equity share. On Wednesday, the company's scrip ended 0.87% higher at ₹3,242.10 on BSE.