Investors cheer TCS Q2 report card despite slowest growth in three years

Shareholders cheered Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd’s second-quarter report card, sending its stock up nearly 6% on Friday – a day after the earnings announcement – reflecting optimism in its strategy to prioritize growth over profitability.
The company ended the September quarter with $7.64 billion in revenue, up 0.2% sequentially and 2.36% year-on-year. Much of this growth was driven by banking clients, offsetting a revenue drop in India, though the performance still marked the company’s slowest second-quarter growth in three years.