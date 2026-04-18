TCS shares update on Nashik office case: Says Nida Khan 'not an HR', forms oversight panel, calls in Deloitte

Tata Consultancy Services has issued a detailed statement on the ongoing matter at its Nashik unit, announcing a structured internal investigation, an independent oversight committee and a clarification on the role of a key employee named in police complaints, even as officers search for an absconding accused in Thane.

TCS Says Nida Khan Is 'Not an HR Manager', Clarifies Her Role TCS moved to correct the record on one of the employees named in the case. Nida Khan, repeatedly identified in media reports as an HR manager at the company, holds no such designation, the company said.

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"Ms. Nida Khan who is being repeatedly mentioned in the press as HR manager of TCS, is neither a HR manager nor responsible for recruitment. She served as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities," the company stated.

TCS Appoints Keki Mistry to Chair Oversight Committee TCS Managing Director and Chief Executive K Krithivasan outlined a three-part institutional response to the matter. An internal investigation is being led by Aarthi Subramanian, President and Chief Operating Officer of TCS. Deloitte and law firm Trilegal have been brought in as independent counsel to assist the probe.

An oversight committee, chaired by Keki Mistry, a finance industry veteran and independent director on the TCS board, has also been constituted to review the findings and implement any recommendations that follow.

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"The findings of the internal investigation will be presented to the Oversight committee, for review and implementation of any recommendations," the company said.

TCS Says No Complaints Were Filed Through Internal Channels TCS said a preliminary review of its internal records found no complaints relating to the alleged misconduct through its formal reporting mechanisms.

"A preliminary review of the systems and records pertaining to the Nashik unit indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH channels," the company said, referring to its Prevention of Sexual Harassment framework.

The company noted that detailed reviews remain ongoing and that the preliminary findings are subject to further examination.

Nashik Unit Remains Open, TCS Says, Dismissing Shutdown Reports TCS also addressed reports that the Nashik facility had ceased operations. "Our unit in Nashik continues to operate and serve our clients. Reports in the press about the unit being shut down are absolutely untrue," it said.

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Police Hunt Absconding ‘HR Woman’ Accused in Mumbra, Thane Separately, a Nashik Crime Branch team travelled to Mumbra in Thane district on Friday to locate a woman accused in the case, which involves allegations of religious conversion and sexual harassment at the Nashik unit.

The accused is believed to have shifted base to Mumbra approximately two months ago. Officers questioned her husband at his residence, who told police she had gone to a relative's house. When investigators reached that address, it was found locked. The mobile phones of both the accused and the relative were switched off.

"The investigative team is following specific leads in Mumbra. We have information that the accused had shifted her base to evade arrest," a police officer said.

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TCS Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance Policy TCS said it would continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies. "TCS holds itself to the highest standards of employee welfare and institutional conduct. We remain fully committed to the safety, dignity, and well-being of every employee," it said.

The company added that it has "a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct" and remains "focused on supporting employees and ensuring a safe and respectful workplace across all locations."

After the scandal came to light last week, the Nashik police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the complaints lodged by eight female employees of the IT major, who claimed senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, while the human resources department ignored their complaints.

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There were also allegations of forced religious conversion at the TCS facility.

Police have so far arrested eight TCS employees -- seven men and the female operations manager at the unit. Another female employee is absconding and the Nashik police team is in Mumbra to look for her.

The Nashik police have formed three teams to trace the absconding woman. These teams have been dispatched to various places and one of them landed in Mumbra, officials said.

The SIT is probing a total of nine cases registered in connection with exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran had termed sexual harassment as "gravely concerning and anguishing", and announced that a thorough internal investigation was underway to establish the facts and identify individuals responsible for the situation.

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