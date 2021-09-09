BENGALURU : Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) said on Thursday it has bagged a 10-year contract from Transport for London (TfL) to design, implement and operate a new smart mobility system that will transform the administration of taxi and private hire vehicles in London.

The financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

Over the course of the 10-year contract – which has the opportunity for a five-year extension – TCS will digitally transform taxi and private hire licensing and administration, as well as implement continuous improvements and innovation, responding to evolving industry trends and customer demands, TCS said.

TCS said it will design and launch the new system using its DigiGOV framework for rapid digital transformation. “The system will include an on-demand data and records management system that will enhance user experience by offering services like licensing payments and refunds to vehicle operators and owners through digital channels… This digital shift by design, will encourage a self-service approach among licensees."

With data hosted on AWS cloud, TCS expects the new solution to be scalable to accommodate future growth, and resilient so customers do not face outages during operational hours. “The new system will be flexible and extensible to comply with evolving policy requirements and legislation. As part of the change management, TCS will conduct in-depth training as part of the onboarding process," TCS said.

“TfL is the foremost transportation authority in the world with its innovative approach to managing urban transportation with the use of technology and data. The new TCS-designed technology system will meet TfL’s key objectives, enhance customer experience and enable future requirements including connected, shared, electric, autonomous vehicle registrations," said Amit Kapur, country head, TCS UK and Ireland.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.