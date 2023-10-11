TCS stumbles amid economic concerns

MUMBAI :Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd kick-started the fiscal second-quarter earnings season for the technology services industry on a disappointing note, with both revenue and profit falling short of analysts’ expectations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Worryingly, TCS’s dollar revenue slip in the September quarter comes on the back of a 0.4% sequential growth in the preceding three months, implying that the country’s largest technology services company added $779 million in incremental revenue in what is a seasonally strong first six months of the fiscal year.

This translates into a 5.7% dollar revenue growth in the April-September period for TCS. Given the flurry of holidays in the second half of the fiscal year, translating into fewer days IT services firms can bill clients, TCS runs the risk of revenue sequentially declining in the third and fourth quarters, resulting in the company’s overall growth slowing to less than 5% and among the weakest full-year growth in its history. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Graphic: Mint

India’s largest software services company is grappling with slowing growth as clients cut back on spending amid high interest rates and military conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

The TCS board on Wednesday also approved a share buyback for up to ₹4,150 apiece, a 15% premium to Monday’s closing price of ₹3,610.2 a share. The share repurchase, the fifth in the past six years, will cost the company around ₹17,000 crore.

The earnings were announced after the end of trading in Mumbai. On Wednesday, the stock fell 0.52%, underperforming the benchmark Sensex’s 0.6% gain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCS reported quarterly revenue of $7.21 billion, representing a 0.27% sequential decline but a 4.8% increase from a year earlier.

Still, one bright spot in the earnings report card was TCS’s ability to improve its profitability. Its operating margin widened 110 basis points (bps) sequentially and 30bps from the year-ago period to 24.3%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Consequently, net profit improved 1.7% sequentially and 5.5% from the year earlier to $1.37 billion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Bloomberg survey of 26 analysts expected TCS to report a profit of $1.397 billion on net sales of $7.24 billion.

At the heart of TCS’s underperformance in the first half of the current fiscal year are fears of a looming slowdown that has prompted many Fortune 1000 companies to either hold back on tech spending or defer the start of some of the work.

Global banks are the most worried, and this was reflected in TCS’s numbers. Growth from its banking and financial services and insurance segment, which accounts for over a third of the company’s revenue, slipped 0.5% from the year-ago period. Business from North America, which brings 55% of its business, remained largely unchanged, as it grew only 0.1% from the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The management does not sound much hopeful for things to improve in the second half of the year. Now, the question is, if the macroeconomic situation worsens, how bad will it get for TCS and for its peers? We don’t know, but it is clear that the current fiscal will be a washout for the company (TCS) and for the other big companies," a Mumbai-based analyst at a foreign brokerage said on condition of anonymity. Infosys Ltd is scheduled to declare its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

For now, the TCS management declined to comment on when it expects business to pick up.

“The sentiment continues to be cautious," said K. Krithivasan, who succeeded Rajesh Gopinathan as chief executive on 1 June. “Anticipation of a slowdown has made most companies defer their spending... Now, H2 (second half of the year) being seasonally weaker than H1 is factually correct. H2 being worse than H1 as in the pandemic world is true, but we wish it is better. But, am I going to make a prediction? Then my answer is no." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chief operating officer, N. Ganapathy Subramaniam, had said after the first-quarter earnings that recording a double-digit growth would be a tall order.

In addition to the global uncertainty, TCS, which reported an 8.6% growth to end with $27.93 billion in revenue last year, has faced its own challenges in the recent month. First, the company saw the abrupt departure of Gopinathan in March. In June, the company was hit by a bribes-for-jobs scandal, which revealed a few executives entrusted to hire thousands of temporary hires had resorted to favouritism and compromised the recruitment process.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!