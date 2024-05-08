A Reddit user claimed that he was suspended from TCS for reporting a security incident even when no action can be taken against whistleblower.

A Reddit user on Tuesday claimed that he was suspended from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, for reporting a security incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The user claimed that the action was taken against him despite the company's policy that “no action can be taken against whistleblower".

In a post on a social media platform, the user said that the action was followed after he reported a security incident in TCS where his manager was making employees use their personal laptops, and sharing login credentials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"According the TCS whistleblower policy, no action can be taken against whistleblower but today I received a suspension notice," said the user.

The user asked for the advice as to what should be done in this situation, adding, "My HR and managers will not help me, because of poor relations." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At least 293 users have commented on the post, with some asking him to post about the incident on LinkedIn and bring it to the notice of higher authorities.

"Collect your experience letter, join a new organisation," said one user.

Another user said that the company will say that they didn't take any action against you as a whistle-blower but as an employee who didn't follow XYZ policies.

One user asked the ‘suspended’ employee to post the matter on LinkedIn, and tag higher officials of Tata group, as the act was against the code of conduct.

One of the users also urged him to raise this issue with TCS ethics committee as they will “definitely" look into the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Reddit gains after strong sales in first report since IPO

Reacting to comments in response to his post, the Reddit user said that he has sent a mail to higher officials. "They are blaming me for everything. I reported for example, sharing client credentials, using personal laptop for work and communicating on WhatsApp."

In 2023, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had sacked six employees after finding them guilty of accepting favours from certain staffing firms in the appointment of contractual workers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!