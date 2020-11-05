TCS teams up with AGL to deliver latter’s cloud transformation programme

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) on Thursday said it has partnered with AGL to deliver the latter’s organisation-wide cloud transformation programme, which is aimed at enabling its growth strategy and achieving its vision of becoming a digital utility of the future.

Launched in early 2020, the transformation programme envisages modernising the application estate and moving workloads to the cloud, to create a new future-proof digital core that will allow AGL to accelerate its innovation and deliver superior customer experiences, TCS said in a statement.

The TCS and AGL teams used their contextual knowledge to assess and plan the upgradation path for each of the legacy applications and create the migration roadmap.

“Leveraging its Cloud Migration Factory that uses high levels of automation to speed up the migration, TCS has already transformed and optimised over 50 applications and transitioned 50 percent of the corporate workload to the cloud, supporting the exit of AGL’s Melbourne and Sydney data centres," the statement added.

TCS will work with AGL to deploy a new DevOps based operating model with high levels of automation and self-service capabilities that will enable faster and more frequent delivery of new enhancements and features.

Speaking on the matter, Owen Rapose, Head of Cloud Technology, AGL, said, “We have made good progress and continue to build momentum in our Cloud Transformation Program. Partnering with TCS helped us reduce risks and accelerate the migration, meeting our stretch targets. Once we complete this program, AGL will be very well placed to deliver superior customer experiences and drive growth."

Set to run until end-2021, the cloud transformation programme is expected to significantly accelerate innovation at AGL, harnessing the cloud-native capabilities in AI, ML and IoT to develop new products and enhance customer experience.

“We are proud to partner with AGL in leading digital transformation in the utilities industry, adopting new technologies to drive innovation, engage better with customers and strengthen competitive differentiation," said Vikram Singh, Country Head, TCS Australia and New Zealand.

