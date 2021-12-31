IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today said that its board of directors will announce the financial results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2021, on January 12, 2022.

The TCS board will also consider declaration of third interim dividend to the equity shareholders during the board meeting.

TCS said the third interim dividend, if declared, will be paid to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the register of members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Thursday, January 20, 2022, which is the record date fixed for the purpose.

TCS said in accordance with its Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, it has intimated its ‘designated persons’ regarding the closure of the trading window for trading its equity shares from December 24, 2021, till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public.

TCS had reported a 14.1% increase in quarterly profit in Q2 FY22, in line with analysts’ estimates, as the pandemic continues to help accelerate digital transformation and a shift to cloud computing and remote work. The net profit rose to ₹9,624 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September from ₹8,433 crore in the year earlier.

Revenue grew 15.5% in constant-currency terms from a year ago to ₹46,867 crore, driven by broad-based growth across markets. Revenue, however, missed the consensus estimate of ₹47,355.70 crore.

The TCS share closed ₹6.25 or 0.17 per cent at ₹3,740 on the NSE today.

