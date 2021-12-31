Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  TCS to announce Q3 FY22 results, 3rd interim dividend on January 12

TCS to announce Q3 FY22 results, 3rd interim dividend on January 12

TCS will announce its Q3 financial results on January 12, 2022. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint
1 min read . 06:40 PM IST Livemint

  • TCS says the third interim dividend, if declared, will be paid to the equity shareholders whose names appear on the register of members or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today said that its board of directors will announce the financial results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2021, on January 12, 2022.

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today said that its board of directors will announce the financial results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2021, on January 12, 2022.

The TCS board will also consider declaration of third interim dividend to the equity shareholders during the board meeting.

The TCS board will also consider declaration of third interim dividend to the equity shareholders during the board meeting.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

TCS said the third interim dividend, if declared, will be paid to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the register of members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Thursday, January 20, 2022, which is the record date fixed for the purpose.

TCS said in accordance with its Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, it has intimated its ‘designated persons’ regarding the closure of the trading window for trading its equity shares from December 24, 2021, till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public.

TCS had reported a 14.1% increase in quarterly profit in Q2 FY22, in line with analysts’ estimates, as the pandemic continues to help accelerate digital transformation and a shift to cloud computing and remote work. The net profit rose to 9,624 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September from 8,433 crore in the year earlier.

Revenue grew 15.5% in constant-currency terms from a year ago to 46,867 crore, driven by broad-based growth across markets. Revenue, however, missed the consensus estimate of 47,355.70 crore.

The TCS share closed 6.25 or 0.17 per cent at 3,740 on the NSE today.

Also read: Airtel and TCS successfully test 5G use cases

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!