TCS to announce Q4 earnings today. Here's what to expect

JM Financial analysts expect TCS revenue at $6,712 million with a growth of 12% yoy and 2.9% qoq. In rupee terms, the revenue is expected at ₹50,676.2 crore rising by 16% yoy and 3.7% qoq. Meanwhile, net profit is seen at ₹10.065,6 crore up by 8.9% yoy and 3% qoq. As for EBIT, it is seen at ₹12,766.6 crore higher by 8.8% yoy and 4.3% qoq. EBIT margin is forecasted at 25.2% contracting by 170 basis points yoy but improving by 20 basis points on qoq.

