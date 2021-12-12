TCS to benefit from structural spending uptick in tech budget: Motilal Oswal

The report states that while TCS has delivered good returns in the last year (up 30%, in line with the Nifty), it has underperformed its tier-I peers (by 30%, on average) as well as its tier-II IT services peers (20% valuation discount for the first time in history). “We expect this underperformance to reverse as peer growth starts to normalize owing to the base effect as well as the impact of increased aggression from TCS to increase its market share," Motilal Oswal said.