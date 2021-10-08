TCS on Friday unveiled its plans to bring back employees to office desks with 70% of its employees fully vaccinated and over 95% getting at least one shot.

We plan to gradually bring back our workforce back in office by the end of this year, said Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer of TCS.

The IT major has added 19,690 employees on a net basis in Q2, taking the total employee base to 528,748 as of September 30. In the last six months, the company has hired a record number of 43,000 fresh graduates.

Senior level employees with full vaccination status are welcome to come to the office already, the company management said in a press conference.

"We all look forward to welcoming our employees with a desired level of flexibility."

TCS attrition rate during the September quarter was seen at 11.9%, the lowest in the industry.

TCS reported a 29% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹9,624 crore in the September quarter, while the revenue rose 17%.

On Friday, TCS scrip gained nearly 1.1% to settle at ₹3,935 on NSE.

