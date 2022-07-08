IT major Tata Consultancy Services or TCS is scheduled to announce its April-June 2022 earnings today, kicking off the earnings season for India Inc. Its board will also consider declaration of an interim dividend to the equity shareholders. The interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Saturday, July 16, 2022 which is the record date fixed for the purpose, TCS said in a communication.

In 2021-22, TCS had returned ₹31,424 crore worth of cash to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. And in the January to March quarter had announced final dividend of ₹22 per share.

Yes Securities expects TCS to report a sequential dip in Q1 margin due to wage hike and increase in other expenses. However, management commentary on outlook on growth environment would be the key thing to watch out for, the brokerage said.

On the overall Indian IT sector, Yes Securities said, the demand environment remains strong even in the face concerns around global macroeconomic concerns. However, some smaller IT companies have sounded out that clients have become watchful of evolving macroeconomic situation, the brokerage said.

“Revenue growth is expected to remain strong for IT companies driven by accelerated adoption of digital technologies and migration to cloud based solutions in the aftermath of this covid19 pandemic. The performance would be broad-based with improving traction across BFSI, Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Retail sectors would drive the revenue growth," the brokerage said.

The US dollar has appreciated about 6% against the rupee this year. “We expect cross currency headwind of around 20-130bps in the quarter that would slightly dampen the reported USD revenue growth. Revenue growth is expected to be 2-4% QoQ in USD terms for large cap IT companies. The depreciation of average INR vs USD by 2.7% QoQ during the quarter would boost revenue growth in INR terms by around 200-240bps QoQ. Tier 2 IT companies are expected to report revenue growth of 2-5% in USD terms QoQ," Yes Securities.

On a year-to-date basis, TCS shares are down about 12% amid broader market selloff.

Annualised quarterly attrition has started coming down for the IT sector and any commentary on attrition trend would be keenly watched. EBIT margin performance is expected to be down 80-100 bps QoQ for Tier 1 IT companies; while it is expected to be down 120-200bps QoQ for Tier 2 IT companies, mainly led by wage hike and increase in other expenses, said Yes Securities.

In 2021-22, TCS had reported attrition 17.4% in IT services on a last 12-month basis.

Management commentary on FY23E guidance, offshoring trend, supply side constraints, hiring trend and the momentum in deal booking would be the key thing to watch out for in the quarter.