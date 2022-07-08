TCS to consider interim dividend today, record date fixed

IT major Tata Consultancy Services or TCS is scheduled to announce its April-June 2022 earnings today, kicking off the earnings season for India Inc. Its board will also consider declaration of an interim dividend to the equity shareholders. The interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Saturday, July 16, 2022 which is the record date fixed for the purpose, TCS said in a communication.

