TCS to hire 1,500 tech employees in UK in next one year

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest software services firm, on Wednesday said it will recruit 1,500 technology employees in the UK over the next year.

The announcement followed a meeting between visiting UK trade secretary Liz Truss and TCS chief executive Rajesh Gopinathan on Monday in Mumbai where they discussed the company’s commitment to continue investing in Britain's economy, innovation, technology sector, and in developing workforce skills.

Also Read | Inside the third front of the farm agitation

“This development builds on the great work TCS is delivering to our UK customers. Our sustained investments have made TCS the preferred growth and transformation partner of our valued customers in the UK, allowing them to digitally transform their business for competitive growth," said Gopinathan.

TCS's UK business has grown almost four-fold over the last decade, making it one of the largest providers of IT and IT-enabled services in the nation.

The UK is the second largest market for TCS, after North America, and contributed 15.7% to total revenues, rising 4.5% sequentially in constant currency in the December quarter.

TCS is also one of the UK’s largest recruiters of IT talent spread across 54 nationalities. Women make up 28% of the workforce, much higher than the 17% average in the IT sector, TCS said.

“The UK has been an important market for TCS for many years. Our success here has come from our single-minded focus on creating value for our customers through a model that attracts, trains, retains and engages the brightest talent that UK offers, while discharging our social and environmental responsibilities," said Amit Kapur, country head, TCS UK & Ireland.

TCS STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills programmes have reached more than 150,000 young people in the UK in the last three years. In 2020, the launch of a grant known as ‘TCS Digital Explorers Bursary’ with Queen Mary University of London provides financial assistance to undergraduate students from low-income families.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via