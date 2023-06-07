TCS to hold Annual General Meeting on this date1 min read 07 Jun 2023, 08:51 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services will hold Annual General Meeting on Thursday, June 29, at 3:30 pm. The company will announce its financial results and date for the payment of final dividend
Tata Consultancy Services will hold its twenty-eighth Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 29 at 3:30 pm via video conferencing. During the meeting the company will announce its audited standalone financial statement for the FY 2023, confirm the payment of interim dividends on equity shares and declare a final dividend on equity shares for FY23.
