As per TCS filing, a resident individual shareholder with PAN and who is not liable to pay income tax can submit a yearly declaration in Form No 15G/15H, to avail of the benefit of non-deduction of tax. However, for shareholders who have not registered their Permanent Account Number (PAN) or have an invalid PAN or Specified Person as defined under section 206AB of the Income-tax Act (“the Act"), the tax will be deducted at a higher rate prescribed under section 206AA or 206AB of the Act, as applicable.