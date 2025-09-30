Subscribe

TCS to lay off 30,000 employees? Here's what the IT major has to say amid job cut reports

TCS layoffs: The IT major announced a 2% reduction in its workforce, resulting in approximately 12,000 job cuts. A new report suggested that actual layoffs could reach 30,000; however, TCS has denied these claims, insisting the cuts are limited to 2% of its workforce.

Riya R Alex
Updated30 Sep 2025, 10:57 PM IST
TCS layoffs: IT major refutes claims of 30,000 job cuts.
TCS layoffs: IT major refutes claims of 30,000 job cuts.(REUTERS)

TCS layoffs: In a shock to the Indian IT industry, the country's largest tech company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), recently announced a 2% reduction in its workforce, equating to nearly 12,000 jobs. However, a media report citing unions and employees suggested that the number could rise to up to 30,000, raising questions about the true scale of the job cuts.

Amid rumours and widespread speculations over massive layoffs, TCS has clarified the actual number of job cuts.

What did TCS say?

Denying the rumours of up to 30,000 layoffs, TCS in a statement issued to Livemint said, “These speculations are incorrect and misleading. As communicated earlier, the impact is limited to 2% of our workforce.”

What did unions, employees claim?

IT unions, employees, and other stakeholders have asserted that the actual TCS layoff figures are significantly higher than the official data, according to a report by Moneycontrol, citing people aware of the development who suggested that job cuts are likely to exceed 30,000.

“Approximately 10,000 impacted employees had directly approached us since June. The layoffs could easily go over 30,000. Since employees are asked to resign themselves and are not being terminated by the company, these numbers won't show up in TCS' records -- maybe only in their attrition figures," a mid-level TCS employee who is a part of one of the national-level IT unions told the news portal.

Livemint could not independently verify the report.

TCS layoffs

TCS announced on July 25, 2025, that it plans to cut its workforce by 2%, which amounts to more than 12,000 employees in FY26. In its statement, the company said that the layoffs are part of its wider strategy to become a “future-ready organisation”, emphasising investments in technology, AI implementation, market growth, and workforce restructuring, according to multiple media reports.

“Towards this, a number of reskilling and redeployment initiatives have been underway. As part of this journey, we will also be releasing associates from the organisation whose deployment may not be feasible. This will impact about 2 per cent of our global workforce, primarily in the middle and the senior grades, over the course of the year,” TCS said.

Tcs LayoffsTata Consultancy ServicesJob Cuts
