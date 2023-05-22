TCS to offer generative AI services to clients using Google tech

TCS to offer generative AI services to clients using Google tech3 min read . Updated: 22 May 2023, 03:37 PM IST
The company is partnering with Google to deploy its generative artificial intelligence services for clients, and will use the latter’s generative AI tools such as Vertex and Model Garden alongside its own tools for offering the service.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest information technology (IT) services firm by market cap, on Monday announced the launch of TCS Generative AI — a suite of applications that it will offer its clients. The company is partnering with Google to deploy its generative artificial intelligence (AI) services for clients, and will use the latter’s generative AI tools such as Vertex and Model Garden alongside its own tools for offering the service.
