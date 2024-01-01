TCS under fire for allegedly forcing transfers, employees union, NITES cries foul
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is facing accusations of unethical transfer practices, as the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) files a complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
In a move that has sparked outrage amongst IT workers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is facing accusations of unethical transfer practices, on January 1, 2024. The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a union representing IT workers, has filed a formal complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment against TCS, alleging that the company has been systematically forcing more than 2,000 employees to relocate to different cities without proper notice or consultation.