TCS vs Infosys: Two IT giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys have announced their fourth quarter earnings for FY23. Both tech biggies missed Street's estimates for the quarter. But for the investors who are holding the two stocks are in for a treat as both TCS and Infosys have announced a final dividend for FY23. Among the positives would be large deal wins and a sharp decline in attrition rate in Q4 for both companies, however, broadly the performance elevated uncertainty ahead. Across the verticals, the companies majorly witnessed negative to single-digit growth, while the US market becomes a key concern area forward.

