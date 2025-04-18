TCS vs Infosys vs Wipro: How many freshers are IT majors hiring in FY26? Job outlook for upcoming year explained

IT giants of India – TCS, Infosys and Wipro – have reversed the declining hiring trends seen in FY24 and added thousands of employees to their payroll, according to earning commentaries made by the managements of the companies.

While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys, the two leading IT firms in India, have promised to hire more freshers in FY26, their peer Wipro said they would remain cautious in the upcoming fiscal.

Here is the hiring outlook of TCS, Wipro and Infosys in FY26.

TCS hiring TCS announced that it will hire thousands of freshers in FY26. Chief Human Resource Officer Milind Lakkad during the TCS earning press conference said that the company is in the proccess of hiring 42,000 freshers this fiscal, in line with the hirings made in last fiscal.

TCS further informed that it rolled out 1.1 lakh promotions in FY25. However, TCS salary hike was deferred this year, a departure from its April annual increment cycle.

Infosys hiring Talking at the earnings press conference, Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka revealed that India's second-largest IT firm plans to hire more than 20,000 freshers in FY26.

“In terms of hiring, we are expecting to hire 20,000-plus freshers,” he said.

Infosys had said it planned to hire up to 20,000 freshers in FY25, a lower aim than FY26.

The company employs over 3.23 lakh professionals. In the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, Infosys reported a headcount increase of 199 employees.

Wipro hiring While TCS and Infosys were positive on their hiring outlook, Wipro, another IT major based out of India, said it will remain cautious. Wipro added just 612 employees in Q4, as it continued to tread large scale hirings amid global uncertainties.

The IT services major’s net headcount addition for the full FY25stood at 1,032. Wipro said it hored around 12,000 freshers from campus in the last fiscal but did not reveal a FY26 hiring target amid continued slump in recruitment due to project ramp-downs and cancellations.

IT earnings slump Indian IT giants TCS, Infosys and Wipro have announced disappointing earnings in Q4 FY25 as major headwinds such as global growth slowdown, persistent demand uncertainty, and concerns over US trade policies continue to remain a headache.

While the Q4 earnings have essentially been a mixed performance on key numbers, the cautious tone of their management for FY26 amid global uncertainties is a matter of concern.

TCS reported the slowest revenue growth in four years at ₹64,479 crore against ₹61,237 in the same quarter last fiscal.

Infosys reported an 11.75 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit for Q4FY25 to ₹7,033 crore.

Wipro reported a 26 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹3,569.6 crore.