Companies
TCS wasn't kidding when it ordered staff back to office
Summary
- TCS employees who have not complied with work-from-office norms have received lower salary hikes compared to those who have been disciplined while attending office, Mint has learnt
Bengaluru: Showing up infrequently at office comes with a price, employees of Tata Consultancy Services are discovering the hard way, after receiving lower pay hikes than their colleagues who dutifully turn up at their desks.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more