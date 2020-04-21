HYDERABAD : A strategic business unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to prepare college students for future job readiness.

Under the partnership, a set of curated courseware will be made available free of cost to four lakh students across 1,500 institutions of higher education in the state effective this academic year.

The courses cover a plethora of topics that will improve the employability quotient of students and equip them to compete in the job market after they graduate.

The learning will be self-paced and the courses are accessible anytime, anywhere and on any device, through the TSCHE website. Individual institutions can mandate for credits as appropriate.

"We are committed to providing an array of learning tools that will help boost the youth of the state in a progressive way," said Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head of TCS iON.

"We commend the TSCHE and the state leadership for their vision, and for providing the state's future citizenry with state-of-the-art tools and skills that are aligned with the needs of the industry," he said in a statement.

TSCHE Chairman T Papi Reddy said the council is pleased to partner with TCS iON to strengthen the students and equip them with all the necessary skills that will help them to compete well in the job market.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.