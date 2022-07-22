TCS, Wipro, HCL chalk out plans to retain employees amid high attrition

The rising attrition rate has continued to be a big concern for the IT companies in India due to increased demand for technology talent. As per the regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, the attrition rate in the Indian IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was at 19.7% in the past 12 months. The company's total workforce stood at 606,331 as of June 2022. On the other hand, Wipro's attrition rate stands at 23.3% as per the company's Q1 result for the financial year 2022-23. Wipro added a net headcount of 15,446 in the first quarter compared to the preceding quarter. Whereas HCL Technologies attrition climbed to 23.8% in Q1FY23 as compared to 21.9% in Q4FY22.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}