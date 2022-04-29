Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Distance running event TCS World 10K ties up with clean label food brand The Whole Truth

Distance running event TCS World 10K ties up with clean label food brand The Whole Truth

Procam International has tied up with The Whole Truth as its Snack Partner for the upcoming Tata Consultancy Services World 10K, Bengaluru.
1 min read . 05:34 PM IST Varuni Khosla

  • According to research website Staista, the retail value of the naturally healthy food market in India amounted to about $3.8 billion in 2018. This is forecast to reach nearly $8.5 billion by 2023

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Procam International, the company that backs distance running events like World 10K in India, has announced a partnership with The Whole Truth, a clean label food brand, as its ‘Snack Partner’ for the upcoming Tata Consultancy Services World 10K, Bengaluru.

NEW DELHI: Procam International, the company that backs distance running events like World 10K in India, has announced a partnership with The Whole Truth, a clean label food brand, as its ‘Snack Partner’ for the upcoming Tata Consultancy Services World 10K, Bengaluru.

Today, running is the fastest growing participation sport in urban India and the World 10K, a World Athletics Elite Label Road Race, that attracts about 25,000 amateurs and elite athletes from across the globe.

Today, running is the fastest growing participation sport in urban India and the World 10K, a World Athletics Elite Label Road Race, that attracts about 25,000 amateurs and elite athletes from across the globe.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

In a participative sport such as running, each individual that takes up the sport of running is heavily invested in their journey of performance and improvement.

This offers The Whole Truth an opportunity to actively engage with a consumer for the long term. Rebuilding trust in food, educating and creating awareness on healthy eating for enhanced performance within the running community.

Shashank Mehta, founder and CEO of the firm, said, “It is such a privilege that with the return of the iconic TCS World 10K after two years, we get to be the race’s official snack partner and we will be responsible for the nutrition of marathoners."

Vivek Singh, joint managing director, Procam International said, “Everything we do is with a single-minded focus to offer the best to our runners. We are extremely excited to welcome a vibrant, conscious brand like them for the event."

According to research website Staista, the retail value of the naturally healthy food market in India amounted to about $3.8 billion in 2018. This is forecast to reach nearly $8.5 billion by 2023.