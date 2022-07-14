TCS’s wage bill to surpass India’s pensions bill for armed force veterans

Until now, a breakneck growth has helped hide the surging staff expenses. But a possible slowdown will make it challenging as the share of employee costs as a percentage of revenue will surge, effectively eating into profitability. During the April-June period, TCS’s profitability shrivelled, as the operating margin declined by 190 basis points sequentially to 23.1%, the lowest. Employee expenses were to be blamed. Employee costs as a percentage of revenue were 57.48%, about the same as when TCS reported a sequential decline in business in April-June 2020 when the world was wrought by the pandemic.