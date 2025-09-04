TD Aims for Growth at US Banking Unit Amid Asset-Cap Restraints

(Bloomberg) -- The head of Toronto-Dominion Bank’s US franchise said he sees opportunity for growth even as the lender remains constrained by a cap on its American retail-banking assets.

“We find ourselves in a moment where we are doing a tremendous amount of soul searching and looking at our infrastructure,” Leo Salom said Wednesday at a conference in Toronto hosted by Bank of Nova Scotia. “But we build off some real significant strengths.”

The Canadian bank’s US division has been under orders not to expand for almost a year since pleading guilty in a sweeping anti-money-laundering probe. Its assets are capped at $434 billion, a limit that will remain in place until regulators are satisfied the bank has remediated its risk and compliance controls.

The firm has hired 40 leading anti-money-laundering experts and spent hundreds of millions of dollars on reforms, most of which will be complete by the end of this year, but there’s no clear timetable for when the asset cap could be lifted.

Salom said Toronto-Dominion still has plans to improve returns and even expand certain lines of business, particularly credit-card lending and wealth-management services, at the US division.

The unit has 10 million retail customers and 700,000 small-business and commercial clients. With more than $230 billion in deposits, it has a stable source of low-cost funding, Salom said. And it has deep relationships with entrepreneurs as the top provider of government-backstopped lending on the East Coast, he said.

Toronto-Dominion has also freed up space to keep lending after exiting several less-profitable loan portfolios and restructuring its bond holdings. Its US assets totaled $386 billion at the end of July, giving it $48 billion of “headroom” and hitting the company’s target of reducing assets by 10%, he said.

“We’ve got the capacity to grow — certainly at the historical levels of growth and/or at market-expected growth rates for many years to come,” Salom said. “And that was the first major hurdle, the big check mark that we wanted to achieve.”

Growth Plans

On credit cards, Salom said that industry veteran Christopher Fred, who Toronto-Dominion hired from Citigroup Inc. in 2022, has led a push to add digital capabilities and improve underwriting. The bank has a partnership with Nordstrom Inc. that extends to 2032, and Salom said he also wants to cross-sell more TD-branded cards to its own checking customers.

Cross-selling is similarly a focus for its wealth-management growth plan. That’s a low capital-intensity business, but one which Toronto-Dominion hasn’t seriously pursued in the US in the past because of its previous partnership with TD Ameritrade, which it later sold to Charles Schwab Corp. Toronto-Dominion sold the last of its stake in Schwab earlier this year.

“Without those limitations, we’re being really focused on building our wealth capabilities with a strong focus on the mass-affluent client we have,” Salom said, estimating that about 3 million of its customers fall into that high-earning category.

The bank has incurred higher expenses in the US division tied to spending on the anti-money-laundering investments — a concern raised by some investors after it reported fiscal third-quarter earnings last week. Salom said some of those expenses will pay off by improving the overall productivity of the bank.

Toronto-Dominion is also cutting costs by closing 38 US branches and looking to sell off some commercial real estate, he said, noting the bank will share more detail on its growth plans at an investor day on Sept. 29.

