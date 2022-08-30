TD Power announces 1:5 stock split. Details inside

The record date for the purpose of sub-division of equity shares or stock split, will be decided at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) and will be intimated to the stock exchanges, TD Power Systems said today
TD Power Systems on Tuesday said that its board has approved stock split in the ratio of 1:5. Shares of TD Power were trading more than 6% higher at ₹611.90 apiece on the BSE in today's afternoon deals.
The board at its meeting held today has approved the sub-division of equity shares of the company from the existing 1 (one) equity share of face value of ₹10/- each into 5 (Five) equity shares of face value of ₹2/- each, subject to approval of shareholders of the company.
The record date for the purpose of sub-division of equity shares or stock split, will be decided at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) and will be intimated to the stock exchanges, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Explaining the rationale behind the stock split decision, TD Power said it is to provide enhanced liquidity to the firm's shares in the stock market and to encourage the participation of small investors by making equity shares of the company affordable.
Earlier this month, TD Power Systems said its consolidated net profit more than doubled to ₹21.49 crore in the June quarter on the back of higher revenues.
Its consolidated net profit was ₹10.38 crore in the quarter ended on 30 June, 2021, a BSE filing said.
The total income rose to ₹211.06 crore in the quarter from ₹165.41 crore a year ago.
