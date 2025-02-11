‘Tears, cruelty, fear of speaking out…’ fired Infosys trainees allege nightmare departure from IT giant

Recently cut trainees of Infosys recounted nightmare experiences of being fired from the software giant to Moneycontrol, alleging that their tears and pleas fell on deaf ears. A female trainee from Madhya Pradesh claimed she requested to stay the night at the Mysuru campus and leave in the morning but was refused and asked to vacate the premises by 6 pm.

Hundreds of others were also stuck trying to hail cabs and rides to their hometowns, fearing reaching home with the bad news, as per the report.

Advertisement

Also Read | Infosys Layoffs: IT major gives pink slips to 400 campus recruits

Trainees Recount What Happened: Allege Cruelty, Fear As per the report, batches of 50 trainees were called for a discussion with their laptops at 9.30 am on February 7. One such fired trainee told the publication anonymously, that other employees and US clients were also on campus and buses were used to “shield” the area where trainees were being called and “terminated one by one”, adding “We were escorted out in a way so as to not catch their attention”.

Another trainee added, “This is cruelty. It is a big company, and trainees fear speaking the truth.”

Advertisement

Trainees also told the website that trainers had warned them the exams were designed to remove most of them from jobs and that other trainees awaiting exams are now fearing a similar fate.

As per the report, the passing marks for Infosys trainees are divided into a minimum of 50 per cent in each focus area and a combined of at least 65 per cent in the 'technology stream'. This overhaul was introduced in 2024, amid evolving IT space demands, the report noted.

Advertisement

Livemint has reached out to Infosys' representatives for the company's official comment, this copy will be updated with the same.

400 Infosys Trainees Fired On February 7, Moneycontrol reported that Infosys had laid off 400 trainees — comprising approximately half of the new joiners onboarded in October 2024 — after they failed evaluation tests in three consecutive attempts.

Infosys, on its part, said that freshers go through a rigorous hiring process where they are expected to clear the internal assessments within the set criteria. “At Infosys, we have a rigorous hiring process where all freshers, after undergoing extensive foundational training at our Mysuru campus, are expected to clear internal assessments,” said the company in an official statement cited by the news portal.

Advertisement

The IT firm also said that the candidates get three attempts at clearing the test, failing which those prospective employees will no longer be able to continue in the company as per their signed contract. “All freshers get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they will not be able to continue with the organisation, as is also mentioned in their contract. This process has been in existence for over two decades and ensures a high quality of talent availability for our clients,” said Infosys, as per the report.