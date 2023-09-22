Swiggy, a food delivery aggregator faced sudden allegations of over charging its platform users while buying food from restaurants. The issue was flagged by several over social media platform 'X' (Formerly Twitter), seeing explanation on the what customers thought were surcharges.

Here's what happened. Angered users of the platform Swiggy took to micro blogging platform X to flag that they were being overcharged for their food orders from restaurants via Swiggy. Customers flagged that Swiggy has been charging the nearest whole number and adding an additional ₹ 3 to the order value. Deepak Shenoy, Founder and CEO of Capital Mind, also shared a similar experience on the platform. “Holy moly. This is actual fraud and I found that @Swiggy is doing this even for me! Here's my last order and it adds up to 255.60. But they charge 259? This stinks. It can't be some random error, it seems to be on purpose to add ₹3 extra. What's going on?"

In another tweet, Shenoy said, "Turns out it might just be a display error. There's an extra ₹3 discount on every order. Platform (Swiggy) fee of Rs. 5 discounted to ₹2. But in the invoice it shows plat fee of ₹2 only which is the missing Rs. 3." He added that, like a lot of users, he is "confused" since he does not keep track of what discount he gets when he orders from the application. "Saw the invoice and added things up. Isn't malicious, so no fraud," he said.

Swiggy issued a clarification placing blame on a ‘bug’

Swiggy issued a clarification which stated that the food delivery platform users were not being overcharged.

“This was due to a tech bug solely in the order history page. The platform fee of 5 has been slashed down to 2. Due to the bug, the balance of *3 showed up as a separate entry as 'discount applied', leading to the discount being double counted. Hence the difference of *3." the clarification by Swiggy read.

View Full Image Swiggy issued clarification.

Swiggy also replied to Shenoy's post from their Swiggy Cares handle on ‘X’, and explained that it was a technical bug which the teams had fixed. "Some users may note incorrect discount amounts in their order history page. However, users have actually paid as per the prescribed discount amount during the checkout. Customers have paid the correct amount. This discrepancy in order history and actual paid value is due to a tech bug which our teams have fixed. Now back to ordering your favourite food!" they said.

