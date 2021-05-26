Tech companies step up staff inoculations

Mumbai-based TCS, India’s largest IT services exporter, had set up vaccination centres at its offices in select cities in early May and is now scaling this up to more than 100 centres, including its offices across 21 cities and hospital partners in 33 cities. “We have already started vaccination in some offices and are set to start the drive on a large scale. Registrations have begun," a TCS spokesperson said. The firm has made alternative arrangements for staff not having access to centres, through partnerships with 650 hospitals.