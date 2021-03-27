Tech companies turn to new technique to set IPO prices
ACV Auctions is the latest technology company to use a pricing method that gives companies more visibility into what investors will pay for shares
Some tech companies are pushing for more information on what investors are willing to pay for shares, using a new technique to price an initial public offering to avoid leaving money on the table.
ACV Auctions Inc., a Buffalo, N.Y.-based marketplace for used cars, which listed on Nasdaq on Wednesday, is one of them. Its underwriters relied on a digital platform to collect information from institutional investors about what they wanted to pay and how many shares they were looking to acquire. The company and the underwriters then set a price per share, and picked investors that submitted bids at or above this price. They also considered other factors, such as how long investors held shares following previous IPOs, according to ACV executives.
