Tech firms’ temp worker costs dip as demand falls
SummaryTata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Wipro have all seen a decrease in sub-contractor expenses as a percentage of revenue, signaling improved profitability. These costs had surged during the pandemic but have now fallen below or near pre-outbreak levels.
Bengaluru: India’s top IT services companies have finally managed to get a handle on temporary staff costs that had soared in the wake of the pandemic outbreak. At Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, and Wipro Ltd, sub-contractor expenses as a percentage of revenue in the December quarter dipped to below or near levels that prevailed before the outbreak.