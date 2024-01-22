Tech firms’ temp worker costs dip as demand falls

Sub-contractor costs primarily refer to costs of outsourcing work to outside contract staff. As the pandemic lockdowns fuelled demand for software work, sub-contracting costs peaked in the June quarter of FY20. Many companies struggled to hire sufficient numbers, including fresh graduates and experienced executives. Since then, as demand softened, IT services firms have needed few temporary engineers, allowing them to trim these expenses. The decline in sub-contractor costs signal better profitability for these companies in the days ahead.