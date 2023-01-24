Tech firms turn to benched workers in uncertain market

Utilizing the bench will also help the companies rationalize rising employee costs, experts said. “There has been a clearly positive sign in the overall deal bookings, and as hiring numbers fall, the companies will look inward to bring more of their employees into the billable workforce. FY24 is expected to be a year of margin consolidation, and since the unutilized workforce typically makes for the bottom of the pyramid in terms of the employee costs incurred, most IT firms will likely see clear benefits in operating margins as a result," said Ruchi Burde Mukhija, vice-president at financial research firm Elara Capital.