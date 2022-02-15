Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tech giant asks employees to begin returning to office starting March

Microsoft and other tech giants have struggled with how soon to bring employees back to offices, and previous deadlines were pushed back.
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Livemint

Microsoft and other tech giants have struggled with how soon to bring employees back to offices

Microsoft Corp. told many U.S. employees to begin returning to their offices starting Feb. 28, making a fresh attempt to get the software maker’s operations back to normal as Covid-19 cases abate. 

Unless they have a special arrangement, workers should begin a 30-day transition period on that date “to make adjustments to their routines and adopt the working preferences they’ve agreed upon with their managers," Chief Marketing Officer Chris Capossela said in a blog post Monday.

Microsoft and other tech giants have struggled with how soon to bring employees back to offices, and previous deadlines were pushed back. In September, Microsoft scrapped a goal of reopening on Oct. 4 because Covid-19’s delta variant was raging. That was followed by the even-more-contagious omicron variant.

The Redmond, Washington-based company, which has said it will remain a flexible workplace, has told employees that they’ll be able to work from home up to half the week without discussing it with managers. 

Those who want to work remotely more often will have to seek approval. As part of the reopening, Microsoft will begin admitting visitors and guests to its campuses and restart services like its shuttle buses and ride-sharing options, Capossela said.

In King County, where Microsoft’s main campus is located, nearly 84% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

