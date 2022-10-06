Tech giants breaking digital market rules may face fines3 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 12:45 AM IST
- Penalty is likely to be linked to the revenue of the defaulting company for the years in default
NEW DELHI : Digital economy giants face a penalty for breaching a set of proposed behavioural norms meant to ensure that digital markets remain competitive and established companies do not abuse their dominance if early discussions in government make it to a planned new law.