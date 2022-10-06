Tech giants breaking digital market rules may face fines

Sinha had said in an interview published on 5 September that digital markets often result in ‘winner take all’ monopolistic outcomes due to the network effect. He said the ex-ante approach to competition regulation could pre-empt the natural tendency of the digital economy to move toward anti-competitive practices. Digital markets tip very quickly and result in monopolistic outcomes, and one needs to look at them ahead of the market tipping, not afterwards, because once the market tips, you cannot do much about it, Sinha said then.

