Tech giants double down on their massive AI spending
Nate Rattner , Jason Dean , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 07 Feb 2025, 01:24 PM IST
Summary
- Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Meta are pouring billions into artificial intelligence, undeterred by DeepSeek’s rise.
Tech giants projected tens of billions of dollars in increased investment this year and sent a stark message about their plans for AI: We’re just getting started.
