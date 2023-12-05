Tech giants struggle while mid tier IT companies lead amid green shoots; outlook cautious for Q3
Q2FY24 even saw increased divergence between reported total contract value (TCV) and revenue growth. The tier-I firms’ sluggish growth was a drag on the overall sector while mid-tier performed well.
The July-September quarter of FY24 saw tier-I IT companies, such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra, post the slowest YoY growth of the past 12 quarters. Sequential growth was flat for tier-I firms, but at a four-quarter high for mid-tier companies.