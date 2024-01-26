US cloud-based software company Salesforce is laying off about 700 employees, or nearly 1% of its global workforce, Reuters news agency reported, citing Wall Street Journal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The job cut at Salesforce follows a wave of layoffs in tech companies in the US including among behemoths such as Amazon and Google.

Last year, Salesforce trimmed its workforce by cutting 10% of the jobs and shut some of the offices. However, in September 2023, the company said it would hire more than 3,000 people after cutting jobs in January last year to drive up margins.

According to portal Layoffs.fyi, as many as 85 tech companies have sacked 23,770 employees since the beginning of 2024.

'Layoffs in other tech companies' This week, Microsoft said it is laying off 1,900 employees in its gaming division Activision Blizzard.

Online retailer eBay Inc. also announced layoffs of about 1,000 workforces or an estimated 9% of its full-time workforce.

ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok also joined a spate of layoffs among technology companies this week. The company axed 60 jobs, mostly in its sales and advertising division.

Last week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai warned employees that more layoffs are in store at the search engine giant as it focused on new priorities. The search engine giant eliminated "a few hundred" positions from its global ad team. It also laid off about 100 employees at its YouTube arm, the company confirmed to TechCrunch.

Popular messaging service Discord, which is widely used by gamers, confirmed the layoff of 170 employees, constituting 17 percent of its workforce during the second week of January this year.

Online shopping giant Amazon has also announced mass layoffs. The company's gamer streaming unit Twitch announced a job cut of 500 employees. Its Audible section is also planning to cut 5% of its workforce in another round of job cuts in tech. The e-commerce giant also announced that it will lay off several hundred employees in its Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

