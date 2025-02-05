Tech layoffs 2025: Turmoil as ADM trims 700 jobs, Salesforce slashes 1,000 after Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon axe

In 2025, major tech firms like Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon continue to lay off employees. Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) plans to cut 700 jobs to save $500-750 million, while Salesforce will lay off over 1,000 staff as it shifts focus to AI solutions amid economic challenges.

Published5 Feb 2025, 11:15 AM IST
Tech layoffs 2025: After Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon made similar decisions, ADM and Salesforce joined the expanding list of industry titans that have made difficult decisions to cut their staff.(Pexels)

Significant layoffs continue to sweep across major big tech and corporate firms in 2025. Following similar decisions by Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon, Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) and Salesforce have joined the expanding list of industry titans trimming their staff.

ADM to cut up to 700 jobs worldwide amid cost-cutting efforts

According to Reuters, ADM, a major international grain trader, announced plans to cut up to 700 jobs to reduce expenses by $500 million to $750 million over the next three to five years. Juan Luciano, the company's CEO, stated that "softer market conditions and policy uncertainty" were the main reasons for these layoffs. The action comes as ADM adapts to a shifting global market environment, with difficulties expected in the upcoming year.

Salesforce to lay off over 1,000 employees

According to a Bloomberg News report, Salesforce plans to lay off more than 1,000 employees while simultaneously hiring new ones to promote the sales of its new artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. The story (quoting a source familiar with the matter) said the displaced workers could apply for other roles within the organisation. However, it is yet unknown how the layoffs will impact particular divisions.

The announcements follow similar moves by Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon, which also implemented widespread layoffs in reaction to market instability, industry changes, and economic challenges. 

Microsoft cuts jobs, offers no severance

Microsoft has started performance-based job cuts, resulting in the affected employees losing their jobs with immediate effect and without any severance pay.

Meta Layoffs: 3,600 jobs on the line

Meta Platforms, Facebook's parent company, is laying off about 3,600 people, or 5% of its staff, according to a Bloomberg report that cited an internal memo from CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Employees impacted will be informed by February 10. In the memo, Zuckerberg wrote, “I've decided to raise the bar on performance management and move out low-performers faster.”

Amazon to slash 14,000 manager positions

According to reports, Amazon intends to make significant layoffs, possibly removing up to 14,000 administrative positions by the beginning of 2025. According to data from a Morgan Stanley paper referenced in news sources, this action is expected to result in significant cost savings of about $3 billion annually. Meanwhile, according to Business Insider, the company is letting go of about 200 workers in the US in its ‘Fashion and Fitness’ division.

(With agency inputs)

First Published:5 Feb 2025, 11:15 AM IST
