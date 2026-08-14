Tech layoffs 2026: AI drives mass job cuts; tech majors like Meta, Microsoft take lead

The technology sector saw major layoffs throughout the third quarter of 2026 — surpassing the total global tech layoffs of 2025 with four months still to spare, according to data from layoffs tracking platforms.
By August 2026, the tech industry witnessed massive workforce reductions, with over 1,25,000 jobs lost globally.
This radical shift has been widely attributed to budget corrections, but the primary catalyst for this year's mass layoffs has increasingly been artificial intelligence. Tens of thousands of workers have been caught in the crossfire as companies race to become “AI-first”.
According to reports citing career services firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, nearly 88,000 job cuts in 2026 have been explicitly linked to AI efficiencies and related corporate restructuring.
In fact, broader analyses suggested that, when accounting for global hardware pivots and supply chain shifts, over 1,65,000 roles have been directly affected by AI-driven realignment this year alone.
Industry analysts noted that businesses are not just trimming fat; they are fundamentally altering how their companies operate, according to a Salesforce Ben report.
A San Jose Spotlight report noted that big tech companies previously reduced new graduate hiring by roughly 25%, and that this trend is compounding.
Surveys indicate that nearly 40% of managers would now rather deploy an AI tool than spend the time and money training a recent graduate. Job listings for corporate entry-level roles have fallen by 15%, while applications for those remaining roles have surged by 30%.
Automation tools are rapidly taking over tasks such as data analysis, report writing, and basic coding, putting mid-level analytical and marketing roles at extremely high risk. Now, instead of direct layoffs, many companies are allowing natural attrition to reduce headcount while refusing to backfill open positions and relying on AI to pick up the operational slack.
Other key layoffs this year include:
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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