Tech layoffs 2026: As AI takes center stage, here's a list of major companies that laid off employees

September saw a fresh wave of job cuts across the global technology industry, as companies restructured operations, reassessed workforce needs, and redirected costs towards investments in artificial intelligence (AI).

According to data from Layoffs.fyi, a tracking platform, 128,536 tech employees across 299 companies lost their jobs globally by 10 September, marking a massive increase in an already large wave of job cuts in 2026.

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In the first 10 days of September, technology companies announced workforce cuts affecting more than 5,000 employees, with Uber, PayPal, Apple, Zomato and Oracle among the companies linked to the reductions. That figure is already above the 122,606 job cuts reported across 278 companies throughout 2025, indicating that technology-sector layoffs have surpassed last year’s total.

Some of the biggest technology companies in the world are also among those reporting workforce reductions. Oracle, Amazon, Dell, Meta, Microsoft and PayPal have recorded some of the highest numbers of layoffs so far this year.

Here's a list of tech companies that laid off employees in 2026: 1. Oracle: Leading the list with the most layoffs this year is Oracle, with 21,000 workforce reductions. According to a Bloomberg report, the tech company is set to increase the scale of its planned job cuts as it struggles with a cash crunch tied to the development of large-scale data centres for artificial intelligence work. The costs linked to Oracle’s “2026 Restructuring Plan” have risen to around $2.8 billion, with severance payments for affected employees accounting for a significant portion, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday. Oracle has so far recorded about $2.1 billion in expenses under the plan, while the additional $700 million is tied to “additional actions that we expect to take,” according to the filing.

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2. Amazon: Tech giant Amazon is second on the list, with 17,267 layoffs so far. In April this year, the company announced that it would temporarily shut a warehouse in Homestead, Florida, eliminating more than 600 jobs. The job cuts were set to begin from July to September. In May, additional job cuts were announced in the Selling Partner Services organisation.

3. Dell: The company announced its decision to reduce its workforce by 11,000 in March.

4. Meta: Meta began laying off hundreds of employees in March 2026, with several rounds of job cuts announced later, including an 8,000-job reduction in May.

5. Uber: The ride-hailing platform accounted for the most job cuts in the first 10 days of September, with the company planning to eliminate 3,300 roles, or approximately 10 per cent of its workforce.

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6. PayPal: PayPal has also reduced its workforce amid restructuring. At least 4,760 jobs were slashed in 2026, making it the sixth-largest company in terms of reported layoffs. The layoffs also include the slashing of 220 roles, or roughly four per cent of the workforce, in India.

7. Apple Inc: iPhone maker Apple eliminated more than 200 jobs last month across teams including Siri, Vision Pro and software. Of these, roughly 100 roles were slashed in the Vision Pro unit, with the remaining 100 reductions in Siri and AI-related software teams.

8. Microsoft: In July, Microsoft slashed 4,800 jobs, representing 2.1 per cent of its total workforce, with its Xbox division losing one-fifth of its staff.

9. TikTok: In August, video-sharing platform TikTok announced 250 job cuts and said it would shut down its Nashville, Tennessee, office in October.

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Also Read | Tech layoffs 2026: AI drives mass job cuts

10. Samsung: In July, Samsung announced that it would eliminate 179 roles as it prepares to relocate its New Jersey headquarters to Texas later this year, a move expected to affect about 1,000 employees. Reuters reported that 739 positions at the New Jersey site have been impacted, with some employees offered relocation packages while others have been laid off. Separately, around 100 employees, mainly from Samsung’s mobile division, have reportedly been laid off at its Texas facility.

With thousands of tech jobs already eliminated this year, the latest round of layoffs points to a broader shift in the global tech industry as companies reassess costs as AI takes center stage.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.