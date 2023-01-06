Tech layoffs exceed December total in just six days of January 2023 - Details

After a half-decade of fast hiring and large acquisitions, another tech giant also announced plans to lay of thousands of workers this week. Salesforce said in a regulatory filing that around 10% of its 80,000 strong workforce would be laid off. The number is less than half of the employees hired in the pandemic and follows the announced exit in December of co-CEO Bret Taylor and the elimination of hundreds of sales positions in November.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}