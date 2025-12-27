Tech layoffs in 2025: From TCS to Amazon — these IT firms laid off over 1,00,000 employees amid AI reshaping market

Amid artificial intelligence (AI) shaping the market, tech layoffs continue to hit workers across the world following a bruising year, in which over 100,000 people lost their jobs.

Although the pace of layoffs has slowed slightly over the last few weeks, the impact remains significant, with around 122,549 tech workers being laid-off from 551 tech companies, according to independent layoffs tracker Layoffs.fyi.

Some of the biggest pink slips came from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Salesforce, Amazon, and Microsoft — collectively affecting hundreds of employees.

These job cuts are often linked to artificial intelligence, as companies are looking for ways to cut expenses amid rising costs from inflation and tariffs. In such times, hiring fewer employees and relying on AI can seem like an appealing short-term solution for companies.

Apple to Amazon— which companies have cut jobs amid AI push? Several major tech companies have announced large scale of workforce reductions this year. Some notable examples of these layoffs include:

— Amazon: The e-commerce giant announced the largest ever round of layoffs in its history in October this year, slashing 14,000 corporate job roles, as it seeks to make more investments in its “biggest bets” which includes AI.

— Microsoft: The US-based tech giant has cut a total of 15,000 jobs through 2025, and its most recent restructuring announcement coming in July, which saw 9,000 employees losing their jobs.

— TCS: India's largest tech company also joined the wave of companies laying off its employees. It announced a 2% reduction in its workforce, equating to nearly 12,000 jobs, which sent shockwaves to the country's IT industry. The company also refused claims that the job losses were due to AI replacement, citing skills mismatch and an evolving business model as the real reasons behind the move.

— Intel: The chipmaker announced in July that it had mostly completed cutting 15% of its workforce. Intel had employed 109,800 people at the end of 2024, with 99,500 of them classified as ‘core employees’. However, the chipmaker said that it wants to end the year with around 75,000 core employees.

— Salesforce: The company's CEO Marc Benioff confirmed in September that 4,000 customer support workers had been cut at the firm with the help of AI. He had revealed over the summer that AI was already doing up to 50% of the work at the company. However, some recent news reports also indicate that alongside these cuts, Salesforce is also planning to hire more staff.

— HP: In November, the PC maker said that it plans to cut between 4,000 and 6,000 jobs globally through fiscal 2028 as it aims to streamline operations and integrate artificial intelligence across workflows to speed up product development, improve customer satisfaction, and boost productivity.

— Apple: According to a Bloomberg report, iPhone maker Apple has laid off dozens of sales workers across the United States in November, in a rare job cut for the tech giant. Although the exact number could not be verified.

— Meta: As per news reports, Instagram's parent company Meta said in October that it plans to lay off 600 employees in its AI division, with the aim to build new products faster.

— Google: The tech giant laid off 100 of its employees in design-related roles in October as part of its ongoing push to accelerate its AI agenda. A month earlier, the company had also reportedly cut more than 200 contractors working on its AI projects, including Gemini and AI Overviews.

— Verizon: The US wireless carrier announced in November that it will lay off more than 13,000 employees marking its largest single job cut drive triggered by plans to shrink costs and restructure operations.

